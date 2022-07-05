Locals find ways to celebrate Fourth of July despite rainy weather

MILWAUKEE — A warm Fourth of July followed by showers meant those celebrating outside had to make some adjustments Monday.

A little rain on this year's holiday weekend didn't mean time at home. Many took their plates and made-do with the dreary weather Mother Nature offered up.

In Washington Park, Cornelius Matthews brought his family out for a good time. As far as the weather and rain coverage, a simple tree sufficed.

"Just sticking it out in the rain as much as possible. Don't look like we're going to have fireworks, but we're going to enjoy our day as much as possible," Matthews said.

Up the road, Rickey Rimmer gathered a few family members and grilled from his front porch.

"We're going to have to go in the house. It's raining," Rimmr said. "It still feels good out here though."

The Rimmers were not the only ones adjusting. Dozens of firework displays across Southeastern Wisconsin followed suit by rescheduling their shows due to the potential severe weather.

Milwaukee County Parks postponed all 12 of its scheduled shows until Tuesday. Shows in Waukesha County were also postponed as a precaution.

While Monday night's wet weather may have stopped some, it didn't stop everyone.

"I play in the rain," Samantha Matthews said. "I play with the kids all the time in the rain."

A little water couldn't stop people from finding safe ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with their families.

"With Covid just passing, you never know what happens next year so enjoy your life while you got it," Barry Rimmer said.

