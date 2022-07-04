Fireworks and Fourth of July go hand in hand, but this year, the threat for severe weather put a halt on several shows.

"It's sad to call it, but I think it's the right call," said Ian Thomson with the Hales Corners Fourth of July Committee.

In the Village of Hales Corner, onlookers rocked red, white and blue as they celebrated the last event of the day.

Thomson serves on the Fourth of July Committee and said this is the first time in over a decade the shows canceled due to weather.

"Last thing we want to do is put parade participants and parade spectators in dangers way," Thomson stated.

Hales Corners joins a long list of communities who canceled the fireworks show, including Milwaukee, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and Greenfield to name a few.

In Sullivan, inside the National Weather Service building is meteorologist Jaclyn Anderson. Anderson said her team has constantly been updating several communities.

"We will contact them and let them know what we're expecting, and it's really up to them to take the information and make the decision on their end," Anderson stated.

In total, they've briefed more than 20 communities of the potential for severe storms.

Anderson believes informing communities on what to expect will help them be weather aware.

The Village of Hales Corners will have its fireworks show on Aug. 2 during the towns night out.

For a complete list of canceled and rescheduled shows, click here.

