Local youth organizations invited to 'Rise' movie screening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Disney are allowing local kids to be among the first to see “Rise,” a film about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's family and his journey to NBA royalty.

One of those groups includes The Running Rebels’ Lady Rebels.

The beginning of a legendary journey is now on the big screen. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his meteoric “Rise” from Nigeria, Greece and to the U.S. is now in a movie bearing the name.

The movie is not just about Giannis. but his entire family’s journey.

“You're excited, but you know you're going to get emotional. You know your history and you know your journey, but once you see it on the screen it is a whole different case,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in an interview.

The story inspiring for many, but the Bucks and Disney are hoping to inspire the next generation by hosting a special screening for the film Friday for several youth organizations.

RELATED COVERAGE: Giannis Antetokounmpo says it was an emotional experience watching movie on his family

“We were like, absolutely, yeah, we would be there for sure,” said Whitney Bingham of the Lady Rebels.

Bingham and her troupe will be among those in attendance. She looks forward to the girls seeing their favorite player and the story behind the greatness.

“I think they’re really going to see the struggles he went through and the hard work he put in to get here,” she said.

Jatavia Robinson was at the movies when she ran into Giannis in 2017. Five years later, The Lady Rebels are going to see his movie courtesy of the Bucks.

“I was at a movie theater and I was waiting to get my ticket and everyone was like, ‘oh my god' and I turn around, there’s this big dude. I looked, like ‘oh my god. This is Giannis. This is my inspiration,'” Robinson said.

Coreena Thomas said Giannis drew her to basketball and his journey.

“This is something I can relate to. He was building his life up and he got to a place he wanted to be at and that’s nice,” Thomas said.

“Rise” will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting June 24.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip