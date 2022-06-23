Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said it was an emotional experience watching the movie about his family's life during a press conference on Wednesday.

The movie "Rise" is about not only Giannis, but the entire Antetokounmpo family. It tells the story of Giannis and his brothers growing up in Greece, and the trials and tribulations they endured as they rose to success through basketball.

WATCH: Giannis says it was an emotional experience watching 'Rise'

"You're excited, but you know, you're going to get emotional. You know your history and you know your journey, but once you see it on the screen it's a whole different case," Giannis said.

Petros Giannakouris/AP Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, second left, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 poses with his brothers Thanasis, left, Kostas,second right, and Alex, right, during the presentation of his new shoe, in Zappeion hall, Athens, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Antetokounmpo is in Greece to attend a 3x3 baseball tournament which he sponsors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Giannis said when the movie starts, you see his parents in Turkey.

"Just seeing the fear in their eyes and then it takes you back, like oh wow, before we were even here, before we were even born they were scared," he said. "Only 25, 26, 27, they were scared, I'm 27 now with two kids. Won't share the scene, but seeing them walking away together in the sunset, that was amazing."

Twitter/@Giannis_An34 Giannis Antetokounmpo watched an early cut of the movie about his family's journey with his brother Thanasis and his mom Veronica.

When asked what he thought about the actors in the movie, Giannis said he was surprised they could actually play basketball.

"I didn't give them any advice," he said. "When I was watching the movie and watching myself basically, this guy studied me, there is no way and then I asked the director and they showed him clips, the way I use my hands, and where I put my hands."

WATCH: Giannis surprised 'Rise' actors could play basketball

Out of all the scenes in the movie, Giannis said his favorite was one about praying.

"I go back and I remember we would sit down and pray," he said. "Before school we would pray. Just have faith. Have hope that things are going to be okay. We're going to be happy and we're going to make it as a family."

Yorgos Karahalis/AP Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19, poses with his family and fans outside a court where he first played basketball, in Athens, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Antetokounmpo attended a 3x3 basketball tournament which was played on three different Athens courts, with the finals on Saturday near his Athens home, where he first played basketball. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Giannis said the scene made him appreciate the hope his family never lost.

"Once I saw that in the movie, it took me a couple weeks and I went back to mom, and said you never lost hope," he said. "That's insane. I would have lost hope two years into Greece, like I'm out of here. You keep raising us, and put us in school, and having us get educated, trusting us out there, and helping us, and joining a team, doing what we love, but you never lost hope throughout it all until we actually made it."

WATCH: Giannis shares his favorite scene in 'Rise'

The original title of the movie was "Greek Freak" but "Rise" later became the obvious choice.

"It's a movie about my family, not about me," Giannis said. "Thansis said when one scores, everybody scores. When one person makes it, everybody makes it. We had the same mentality. How can we share that joy? Because this journey is not about me."

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jordan Nwora have some fun during an NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

And when someone suggested "Rise" as the title...

"We said that's it! That's it! We started from nothing together and we 'Rise' as a family and we will keep on rising together," Giannis said.

WATCH: Giannis on why movie is titled 'Rise'

Local community groups have the chance to see the Antetokounmpo family movie "Rise" on the big screen. Running Rebels, Journey House and others will be able to watch it in person at Marcus Movie Tavern in Brookfield.

The movie will debut on Disney Plus for streaming on Friday.

