Local woman spreads love and kindness through non-profit 'God's Kitchen'

KENOSHA, Wis. — Showing love and kindness to those who are struggling during a time when they need it most — that's the goal of Arnetta Griffin.

She founded God's Kitchen, a non-profit helping those in need in Kenosha, five years ago.

"I really truly love them. I've been there before. I know what it's like to be homeless so that's why I really try to go so hard for them," said Griffin

The non-profit started with humble beginnings. After an organization in Kenosha shut its doors Arnetta said she felt moved to help.

"I was like, 'What's gonna happen to them now? How are they going to eat and stuff and God's like 'you're gonna go out there.'"

Griffin said she started with a cooler and some sandwiches, but today, it's progressed to feeding hundreds at a "Christmas in January" party at St. Anthonys in Kenosha. People got to enjoy a delicious meal, free haircuts, and warm clothes. Children even received toys and books.

"You have all these people to get food and be together as a family... it's a beautiful thing isn't it?" said Father Todd Belardi.

All the items given to those in need were donated by community members.

"It's the community that's helping everyone and that's what makes us God's Kitchen," said Griffin. "If you see someone down, pick them up, really, some people just need a hug."

Arnetta's goal is to provide those who are homeless with hotel or motel rooms during the cold winter months.

