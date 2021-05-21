Local students burning off stress by throwing axes into textbooks

MILWAUKEE — The end of the school year can bring a lot of stress to students. However, now there is a fun way to get out all the pent-up energy and it has to do with throwing sharp objects at textbooks. Safely, of course.

"For new graduates to come on into Axe Milwaukee, you can bring in your old textbooks. You can bring in your thesis papers. We can drill them up. We can get them up on the targets and throw axes at them," Steve Davis, the general manager at AXE MKE at 1924 E. Kenilworth Pl. in Milwaukee, said.

It's not an exaggeration. You can put any essay, textbook, or notebook up on the target and throw an axe at it for as many times as you'd like in 90 minutes. Take a look below at the video. I dug up an old journalism notebook and participated too.

I apologize to my @NewhouseBDJ professors especially @kerenhenderson and Professor Wenner. No disrespect, but I threw an axe into my BDJ notebook... but it was for my story so it's okay, right? @AxeMke is allowing recent grads to use textbooks, notebooks, and essays as targets. pic.twitter.com/vZs7Ven0Ca — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) May 21, 2021

It's all part of an end-of-the-year celebration for soon-to-be or recent graduates.

"Have some fun. School's out. Summer's starting, you know. Why not throw some axes at the exams and textbooks you’ve been using all semester long," Davis said.

It costs around $30 for a 90-minute axe-throwing session. You can throw the axe as many times as you'd like in that period. Prices can change depending on your group sizes. You will also get the chance to throw at a confetti-filled balloon. The promotion is only offered on Sundays in May.

There is one thing you can't bring, though.

"You can’t bring any photos of professors you didn’t get along with," Davis said.

It has been a stressful school year. A stressful year just in general. Throwing axes is pretty good therapy. For those wondering, yes it is safe, even though you are throwing sharp objects at the wall.

Whether you spent months agonizing over a term paper or you started it the night before it was due, you can bring it to AXE MKE and literally destroy it.

