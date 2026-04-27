Local news VP at Scripps describes chaos after gunmen open fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

WASHINGTON D.C. — Gunmen opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, prompting chaos and confusion among attendees.

President Trump said the event will be rescheduled within the next 30 days, though an exact date has not been set as of right now.

Leaders from The E.W. Scripps Company, which owns TMJ4, were in attendance. Jeff Kiernan is the vice president of local news for Scripps and a former news director at TMJ4. TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with Kiernan earlier today about the moment he realized that gunmen had opened fire.

WATCH: Vice President of Local News at E.W. Scripps, and former News Director at TMJ4, spoke with Ryan Jenkins about what he witnessed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Eyewitness account of the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting

"I heard loud pops in consecutive order, and uh yeah, it just didn't sound right. And then, uh, security, um, uh, confusion, some chaos ensued in terms of understanding exactly what was going on," Kiernan said.

Kiernan feels it is important for journalists to come together when the dinner is rescheduled.

"And focus on freedom of the press, First Amendment, anytime we can shed light on that, uh, and coming together with not only those of us who do that work, but those that we cover, I think is an important, is an important thing," Kiernan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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