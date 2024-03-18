Local community leader working to dismantle colorism

A local author wrote a simple yet impactful children's book about skin color.

It’s called Khloe’s Beautiful Blues.

The premise of the book is centered around a young schoolgirl being bullied for her dark skin tone.

La'Ketta Caldwell, the books author says this book is a reminder that all children are wonderfully and beautifully made.

The message is resonating with more than just children.

It’s rooted in the concept that goes back more than 300 years when slaves who were lighter skinned worked inside or were allowed perceived privilege because of their lighter skin.

Colorism is an issue that many people in minority communities are familiar with. This divisive issue has plagued countries in as far away as India, Brazil, South America, and the Caribbean Islands.

It’s also a construct that systematically is practiced at times deliberately and other times subconsciously.

Author La’Ketta Caldwell and this topic are receiving so much attention that there are now more panel discussions and workshops in the works.

An animated short is being released this month.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip