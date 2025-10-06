October baseball between the Brewers and the Chicago Cubs has been good news for businesses in the Milwaukee area.

READ ALSO | Brewers' Chourio back for NLDS Game 2

At Dugout 54 on Bluemound Road, the shuttles were ready, and the bar was stocked before Game 2 at home.

Watch: Local business owner welcomes Brewers and Cubs matchup in the postseason

Local business owner welcomes Brewers and Cubs matchup in the postseason

It was quiet early Monday afternoon, as staff braced for the night to feel more like a weekend.

TMJ4 Dugout 54 on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee

"This is so electrifying. People just want to be around the stadium. If they can't get into it, they can definitely come to Bluemound Road," Dugout54 owner, Kelly Vecitis said.

Vecitis was eager to see fans back after a big win on Saturday. He tells TMJ4 that for this rivalry in the postseason preparation is similar to opening day, with doubling up on staff and inventory.

TMJ4 Kelly Vecitis, owner of Dugout 54 in Milwaukee

"We're blessed with enough help that can help out, whether they're teachers, during the day, and can help us out at night," Vecitis stated. "They're looking at the schedule. They want to be here. They want to be part of the action."

Cubs fans are welcome, but they might catch some grief.

"Yes, you get them in here. Once in a while, you're going to get that boo, but they're here just to spend money like everybody else and just enjoy what's going on," Vecitis said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error