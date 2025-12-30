MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee restaurant owners are facing some of their worst financial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, with rising supplier costs forcing some businesses to permanently close while others scramble to stay afloat.

"I would say this is probably the worst December we've had since COVID," Devin Eichler said.

Eichler is the owner of Crafty Cow, which has locations in Bay View, Wauwatosa and Oconomowoc.

TMJ4 News Local business owner offering weekly specials to combat rising costs as businesses close across Milwaukee

Eichler is among multiple local business owners voicing concerns about escalating costs that are plaguing restaurants across the region. The challenges come as more than a dozen businesses in the Milwaukee area have closed or are closing, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Recently, Eichler posted this video on TikTok acknowledging the tough business and why he's making changes.

Watch: How The Crafty Cow is trying to attract customers with specials:

Local business owner offering weekly specials to combat rising costs as businesses close across Milwaukee

The restaurant industry is grappling with an epidemic of high costs and consumer fatigue that's forcing owners to get creative with pricing strategies.

"We know prices are rising, and here's a way you can come in and get a deal and have us still take care of you," Eichler said in the TikTok video.

Crafty Cow now offers daily specials as a way to meet customers where they are financially while still maintaining business operations.

"We need sales on those days, that's the biggest thing, but we also just talking to customers, our prices have to be what they are, but we kinda reworked some things on our menu where we can offer things at a lower price," Eichler explained.

Business owners are struggling to maintain affordability for customers while dealing with consistent price fluctuations from suppliers. Eichler described dramatic cost increases for basic ingredients.

"We were paying like $80 for a case of lettuce that normally costs us $20," Eichler said.

The situation is even more severe with beef prices.

"We're paying 50 percent more than we were a year ago, which is crazy. That's a huge jump in one year," Eichler said.

This financial uncertainty is forcing shops to close their doors permanently, creating an emotional toll on business owners.

"It doesn't feel just like closing and moving on, it feels like a loss of identity and a loss of self," Eichler said.

Customer Nickie Rouleau, who lives in Bay View, has witnessed the impact of business closures in her neighborhood.

TMJ4 News Nickie Rouleau lives in Bay View and says she prioritizes supporting local businesses

"I think there's pressure on everyone right now, just with everything is more expensive," Rouleau said.

Rouleau believes supporting local businesses is crucial during these challenging times.

"I think when you can spend your money in your local neighborhood, when you can, that's what you should do," Rouleau added.

Despite the challenges, Eichler remains committed to serving his community and acknowledging customer loyalty.

"We're doing things, and we hear you and that we appreciate the fact that you're still coming in even if things are hard," Eichler said.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error