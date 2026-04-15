Live Updates: Storm cleanup underway Wednesday as more storms, flooding expected

MILWAUKEE — As cleanup is underway throughout Southeastern Wisconsin following severe weather Tuesday night, more storms are expected Wednesday.

A slight risk of severe weather is in place for most of southern Wisconsin. Gusty winds, hail, and flooding will be the major concerns.

Flooding is another concern south of I-94.

TMJ4 News is monitoring updates from across the region and will update this post with information as it comes in.

Make sure to bookmark this link and check back often throughout the night.

Latest updates:

9:07 a.m. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office announced that crews are still actively working to clear trees and restore roadways in the following areas:



8000 block of 12th Street - Street Open, Trees on the side of the roadway - Crews in the area

1300 block of 72nd Avenue - Full closed due to power poles in the roadway

8:16 a.m. — The following road closures were announced for the Town of Ixonia:



County Road CW is CLOSED from HWY SC west to Hustisford Road due to a culvert failure. This closure will remain in effect until further notice (TBD).

Fox Road is CLOSED from Ebert’s Greenhouse east to Gopher Hill Road due to flooding.

Do not drive through flooded areas.

With more rain anticipated over the next day or two, additional road closures may occur due to rising waters.

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