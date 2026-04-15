Overnight severe storms have exited SE Wisconsin, but a low-level jet is fueling additional showers along and South of I-94. A few storms have fired up over the Wisconsin River Valley. All eyes are focused on the stalled frontal boundary (which has been central to storms initiating). If the front sags South near the State Line, that will leave cooler & cloudy weather around southern Wisconsin. However, rounds of showers/storms will travel along the front and will prompt flooding concerns South of I-94.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: More storms and showers

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More storms and showers

If the front stalls farther North, then warm & humid air will serve as yet another launching point for more strong storms. A Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather is in place for most of southern Wisconsin. Gusty winds, hail, and flooding will be the major concerns. A few additional showers/storms are possible Thursday morning before a drier stretch of weather Thursday afternoon thru Friday.

Another round of showers/storms is likely late Friday night into Saturday. Cooler & Sunny conditions take hold into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Rain/Storms Likely Late

High: 68

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Storms

Low: 47

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 61

Wind: W/NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Rain/Storms Likely At Night

High: 66 Lake 77 Inland

SATURDAY: Rain Early; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

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