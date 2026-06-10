Live updates: Severe storms impact southeast Wisconsin Wednesday

Storm Team 4 is monitoring several rounds of strong to severe storms between now and Thursday night.

Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Watch live coverage from Storm Team 4:

The first round of thunderstorms develops just west of Wisconsin and races eastward between 3 and 6 p.m. All types of severe weather will be possible with this round of storms.

Another round of storms quickly follows the first — mainly striking during the late evening hours. Areas that were missed by the first round of storms stand the best chance for severe weather with this round.



We'll be posting live updates as these storms work their way through our viewing area. Check back often for new information.

Latest updates:

3:34 p.m. — More than 17,000 We Energies customers are currently without power as severe storms move through southeast Wisconsin.

As of 3:34 p.m., Watertown had more than 3,000 customers without power, followed by Milwaukee with 2,400, and Sussex with 2,300.

See the We Energies outage map here.

3:31 p.m. — The mayor of Horion is advising residents to stay out of downtown due to severe storms.

"Stay out of downtown. Period," Mayor Josh Maas posted to Facebook.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error