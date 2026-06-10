Lomira community rallies to help family after storm topples massive tree onto home

A large tree toppled onto a home on the north side of Lomira in Dodge County during storms that brought heavy winds through the area.

Neighbors who were across the street at the time said the strongest winds came through around 3 p.m. The tree, which appeared to have stood on the property for decades, was left leaning against the white house after the storm passed.

The homeowners, the Thomas family, were not in town at the time. Family member Jody Smith said her cousin Danny Thomas has been recovering at a rehabilitation center in Chicago after falling from a three-story building while working several months ago.

Watch: Tree topples onto home in Lomira:

Tree topples onto house in Lomira

"This is my cousin's home, and we heard about it, so we immediately came right over," Smith said.

Despite the homeowners' absence, more than 30 community members showed up to help clear branches and debris from the property.

"We have the best community," Smith said. "There were so many more already that are coming in and out. I mean there's been over 30 people here. Lomira is a great place to have."

Smith said volunteers even went into the attic to assess the situation and assured the Thomas family they did not need to worry.

"The Thomas family here knows that they are very supportive. We told them, don't worry about it. We're taking care of it. We were up in the attic and all that," Smith said.

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