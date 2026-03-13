Live updates: High winds forces closures, down trees across southeast Wisconsin Friday

MILWAUKEE — Extreme wind gusts forced various closures, downed trees, and caused damage to buildings across southeast Wisconsin on Friday.

A High Wind Warning began at 4 a.m. for the region, and continues until 4 p.m.

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Check back often for the latest updates on effects of Friday's wind storm.

2:37 p.m. — First Racine City Hall closed, and now the Racine County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center are also closing.

There is no estimated time of restoration, Racine County said in a news release.

"Essential public safety operations will continue, and emergency services remain available," the news release says.

2:17 p.m. — Our photographer Claire Karr capture this image of a large tree that fell on a FedEx truck at 25th and Clybourn in Milwaukee.

We aren't aware of any injuries to the driver at this time.

TMJ4

2:08 p.m. — Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson has been added to the list of schools dismissing early today.

"Germantown and West Bend Buses will be picking students up at 2 PM. The Hustisford and Hartford shuttle will also depart KML at 2 PM. Students waiting for rides can be picked up at the main entrance.

Cheer tryouts and Track and Field practice will continue as scheduled. Look to those activity leaders for more communication," the school said.

See their full Facebook announcement here.

2:04 p.m. — Gateway Technical College in Racine is closing for the day due to a power outage.

"Racine Campus facilities and services are closed, and all in-person classes that meet before 5 p.m. are canceled. Anyone currently on the Racine Campus should leave campus at this time," a post on Facebook says.

1:54 p.m. — Sheboygan has closed the roundabout at S. 8th St. and Indiana Ave. due to weather-related building damage in the area. "Several roads have been closed for the time being," the City says.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Video from TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister showed damage to the Habush Habush & Rotier building in that area:

1:51 p.m. — The City of Waukesha is joining Racine in closing City Hall early today.

The City posted on Facebook that "City Hall is closed for the rest of the day, Friday, March 13 due to the power outage."

See the full post here.

1:50 p.m. — The Pewaukee School District is dismissing early today.

"Due to a significant regional power outage, the Pewaukee School District will close campuses early today. Buses have been contacted and are on their way," the district said in a Facebook post.

See the full details below:

1:47 p.m. — The City of Racine has announced that City Hall is closed for the rest of the day due a power outage.

"Due to a wind-related power outage, City Hall is currently without electricity and will be closed to the public for the remainder of the day," the city posted on Facebook.

1:44 p.m. — Jessi Bartz in Greendale sent us an email after this massive tree was uprooted:

Jessi Bartz

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