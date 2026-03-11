Strong storms have moved on from Wisconsin. Now, attention turns to the potential of a freezing drizzle this morning — especially farther NW of Milwaukee. Slick and slippery conditions may develop as temperatures dip near & below freezing. Scattered snow showers move in late this morning and into the afternoon. Slushy accumulations remain under 1". Highs only top out in the upper 30s.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freezing drizzle and snow

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freezing drizzle and snow

After gradual clearing tonight, lows fall into the upper 20s. Sunshine is back for a bit before clouds roll back in. Highs top out in the mid-40s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring several chances of rain & snow towards the weekend. The first round of rain & snow moves in late Thursday night/Friday morning. Areas farther North have the best chance of seeing snow while those South may stay as all rain. Stay tuned for updates to the track of this system.

The next chance of snow moves in late Saturday and into Sunday. Rain mixes in during the day on Sunday. A few snow showers may linger into early Monday.



WEDNESDAY: Rain to Mix, Less Than 1" Snow Accumulation, mainly NW

High: 38

Wind: NW 15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing;

Low: 27

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Snow/Mix Likely at Night

High: 44

FRIDAY: Chance Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

SATURDAY: Chance Light Snow

High: 37

SUNDAY: Rain and Snow Mix

High: 40

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.