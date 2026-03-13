Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Power outages reported across Wisconsin as High Wind Warning remains in effect

As Wisconsin prepares for another potential winter storm over the weekend and a High Wind Warning in effect, many woke up to power outages across the state on Friday morning.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: High Winds Today; Watching Weekend Winter Storm
we energies.jpg
Posted
and last updated

As Wisconsin prepares for another potential winter storm over the weekend and a High Wind Warning in effect, many woke up to power outages across the state on Friday morning.

We Energies map

There were over 20k customers reporting outages across the state at around 5 a.m. with the number reducing to close to 16k by 7:50 a.m. with the most power outages being reported in Waukesha and Washington Counties.

According to We Energies, many power outages were likely due to high wind gusts.

Watch: How much snow we're expecting in southeast Wisconsin this weekend:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: High Winds Today; Watching Weekend Winter Storm

"Our crews are finding significant damage form high winds and lightning - including downed power lines, downed trees and limbs that have fallen into our equipment," We Energies wrote in a post.

We Energies customers can check the power outage map by following this link here: https://www.we-energies.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

This is a developing story.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo