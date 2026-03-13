Power outages reported across Wisconsin as High Wind Warning remains in effect

As Wisconsin prepares for another potential winter storm over the weekend and a High Wind Warning in effect, many woke up to power outages across the state on Friday morning.

There were over 20k customers reporting outages across the state at around 5 a.m. with the number reducing to close to 16k by 7:50 a.m. with the most power outages being reported in Waukesha and Washington Counties.

According to We Energies, many power outages were likely due to high wind gusts.

"Our crews are finding significant damage form high winds and lightning - including downed power lines, downed trees and limbs that have fallen into our equipment," We Energies wrote in a post.

We Energies customers can check the power outage map by following this link here: https://www.we-energies.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

This is a developing story.

