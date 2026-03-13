Power outages reported across Wisconsin as High Wind Warning remains in effect

As Wisconsin prepares for another potential winter storm over the weekend and a High Wind Warning in effect, many woke up to power outages across the state on Friday morning.
There were over 20k customers reporting outages across the state at around 5 a.m. with the number reducing to close to 16k by 7:50 a.m. with the most power outages being reported in Waukesha and Washington Counties.
According to We Energies, many power outages were likely due to high wind gusts.
Watch: How much snow we're expecting in southeast Wisconsin this weekend:
"Our crews are finding significant damage form high winds and lightning - including downed power lines, downed trees and limbs that have fallen into our equipment," We Energies wrote in a post.
We Energies customers can check the power outage map by following this link here: https://www.we-energies.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid
This is a developing story.
