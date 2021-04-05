Watch
Life in prison for Wisconsin man convicted of killing Illinois assistant state's attorney

Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 05, 2021
BEAVER DAM — The man convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife, who was an Illinois assistant state's attorney, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33 of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree intentional homicide in Dodge County Court last December.

Prosecutors say he shot the victim, Stacia Hollinshead, 19 times while she and their 5-year-old daughter were visiting Medina Espinosa's parents in Beaver Dam in 2019.

In court, Medina Espinosa claimed mental instability and argued he needed to defend himself by shooting her. Prosecutors argued Medina Espinosa was angry over financial issues and shot his ex-wife in the back in front of their child.

