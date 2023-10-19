LGBTQ community gathers to honor life of Chyna Long, Black trans woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The local LGBTQ community gathered in a Milwaukee church Wednesday evening to honor the life of Chyna Long, a Black transgender woman who was shot and killed this month.

Long, 30, was killed on the city's northwest side on Sunday near 89th and Dogwood. Antonio S. Currin, 29, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Long is the fourth transgender woman killed in Milwaukee in the past year.

Reporter Mariam Mackar will have an updated report on the effort to provide a space for the community to heal at 10 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

