Family honors life of Milwaukee transgender woman killed in weekend shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is honoring the life of a transgender woman killed over the weekend in a shooting on the city's northwest side.

The shooting happened Sunday morning near 89th and Dogwood.

Family identified the victim as 30-year-old Chyna Long. Investigators continue to search for a suspect and have not named a motive in the homicide.

On Thursday, family and friends of Chyna huddled under hoods and umbrellas to honor what they call her infectious energy.

“To know this was done to her, they truly don’t understand what they've done to our family,” said Long’s aunt, Alissa Davenport. “They took a piece of our joy.”

Long is the fourth transgender woman killed in Milwaukee in the past year.

“You try to be strong but the senseless murders, for whatever reason, we're tired of it,” Davenport said. “We've been living in Milwaukee all our lives and we're tired.”

Chyna's father, Jonathan Long, says there are a lot of things that make her special but the first thing that comes to mind, is her love for dance.

“She is a choreographer,” said her father. “Since 18 years old, kids came to the house, girls by droves, and she would teach them dancing.”

Loved ones there Thursday calling her the life of the party and someone who was so proud to be themselves.

“Once she became who she wanted to be, which is Chyna, she lived in that and every day,” said Davenport. “She lived to be Chyna and she was happy.”

Her family now waiting for justice as the investigation into her death continues.

