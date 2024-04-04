Watch Now
Let's Talk, Waukesha! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 04, 2024
Let’s talk, Waukesha!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is launching a series of listening sessions throughout the area. We started in Kenosha, and now we're coming to Waukesha.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Waukesha at The Rotunda on April 24th, from 4-6 p.m.

Come and share your stories with TMJ4’s Waukesha County reporters Rebecca Klopf and Kaylee Staral, anchor Susan Kim, meteorologist Tyler Moore, and reporter Stephanie Brown.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Waukesha special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

The Rotunda is located at 235 W. Broadway. See you there!

