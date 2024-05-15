'Let Josh run': State lawmakers urging WIAA to reconsider decision that deemed track star ineligible

MADISON, Wisc. — Three Wisconsin state lawmakers are calling on the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board to reverse its decision that ruled Campbellsport High School senior Josh Onwunili is not allowed to compete in varsity events.

The decision was made because his parents currently live 5,000 miles away in Ghana, Africa.

The WIAA handbook states, "A full-time student is eligible for varsity interscholastic competition only at the school within whose attendance boundaries his/her parents reside."

Scripps News Milwaukee Josh Onwunili is a senior at Campbellsport High School.

In a letter to the WIAA, Rep. Ty Bodden, Rep. Rob Brooks, and Sen. Duey Stroebel express their “deep concern regarding the recent decision to declare Josh Onwunili ineligible to compete in varsity-level track and field competitions, including postseason events.”

In the letter, the lawmakers stated that Onwunili’s unique circumstances should not overshadow his incredible talent and dedication to the sport, calling the decision to exclude Onwunili based on residency technicalities risks “overlooking the fundamental spirit of high school sports to provide young athletes with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and character on a statewide stage.”

Onwunili went to Campbellsport High School as a freshman, but for the past two years, he moved to Africa with his parents who went there to be missionaries. This school year, Onwunili came back to Campbellsport without his parents to prepare for college both academically and athletically while his parents remained in Ghana.

Onwunili says his parents kept their home in Campbellsport and his mother is moving back this week. But since his dad has to stay in Ghana, his coach says Onwunili remains ineligible because the WIAA requires both parents to live in the area for the athlete to compete for a full season.

“It's disappointing,” Onwunili said. “He legally can't come into the country and they just don't really believe even with the documentation showing that they don't believe he can.”

TMJ4 reached out to the WIAA about its decision. A spokesperson told me, “The WIAA's regulations regarding transfers have been applied correctly."

Campbellsport High School Head Track Coach Derek Toshner says Onwunili recorded one of the fastest 100-meter sprints in state history. It happened in a meet that would likely be his last if the ruling stays in place.

Onwunili hopes the WIAA reconsiders its stance by Friday so he has the chance to shine on the biggest stage in high school. His goal is to catch the attention of top college programs before it’s too late.

Lawmakers are echoing Onwunili's hopes, stating they "hope the WIAA can find a solution that honors the integrity of the sport while also allowing deserving athletes like Josh to shine."

They ended the letter with three words, "let Josh run."

The WIAA has not publically responded to the letter yet.

Read the full statement from the letter from members of the Wisconsin Legislature below:

"Dear Members of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board, We are writing to express our deep concern regarding the recent decision to declare Josh Onwunili ineligible to compete in varsity-level track and field competitions, including postseason events. The unique circumstances surrounding Josh's residency should not overshadow his incredible talent and dedication to the sport. Josh Onwunili's story is not just one of athletic capabilities; it is a testament to resilience and determination. He has faced unique challenges, including significant relocations due to family circumstances, yet he has remained committed to pursuing his passion for running. Josh's recent performances, culminating in record-breaking times, should be celebrated as a testament to his hard work and skill. His talents deserve to be showcased on the WIAA’s biggest stage. The decision to exclude Josh from competition based on residency technicalities risks overlooking the fundamental spirit of high school sports to provide young athletes with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and character on a statewide stage. The rule in question, while designed to maintain fairness, in this case, appears to be an obstacle to fairness itself, denying an exceptional student-athlete a chance to compete based on bureaucratic constraints. We fail to see how the application of this rule is being done in the spirit of the rule’s intention. We urge the WIAA to reconsider its decision and grant Josh Onwunili the opportunity to participate in the upcoming regional, sectional, and state-level events. His talent is undeniable, and denying him this opportunity not only impacts him personally but also sends the wrong message about the values our athletic associations stand for. Josh's situation exemplifies the importance of flexibility and empathy within the framework of rules and regulations. It is my hope that the WIAA can find a solution that honors the integrity of the sport while also allowing deserving athletes like Josh to shine. The WIAA exists to support student athletes, but this decision appears to be one of adults choosing to hinder them. Thank you for your attention to this matter. I am confident that with your reconsideration, we can ensure that Josh Onwunili's talent is celebrated and recognized appropriately within the Wisconsin high school athletics community.

Let Josh Run."

