LeRoy Butler bobblehead unveiled at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum

MILWAUKEE — In honor of LeRoy Butler's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum has unveiled a bobblehead to honor the Green Bay Packers safety.

The limited edition bobblehead depicts Butler sitting on a stadium wall in his number 36 jersey, holding up a #1 signal. The base of the bobblehead is green and gold, and says "HOF CLASS OF 2022" as well as "LEROY'S LEAP."

The museum said each bobblehead is numbered up to 2,022. They are available to order online and are expected to ship sometime in November. Each bobblehead is $36 with a flat-rate shipping fee of $8.

Butler will be inducted into the hall of fame on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Butler spent his entire professional career with the Packers, collecting 726 tackles, 38 interceptions, and 20.5 sacks in his 12 NFL seasons.

Butler is credited with inventing the Lambeau Leap. He was the first to do it during a game against the Los Angeles Raiders on December 26, 1993. Butler is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was named to the 1990 All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2007.

"We are thrilled to be working with LeRoy to bring fans this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “LeRoy’s enshrinement in Canton is long overdue and well-deserved for one of the greatest players to wear the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers. This bobblehead will be a must-have for fans!’”

