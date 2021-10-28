Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Legal experts see strong self-defense claim for Kyle Rittenhouse

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Hertzberg/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse attends a pre-trial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A Wisconsin judge laid out the final ground rules Monday on what evidence will be allowed when Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
kyle rittenhouse
Posted at 2:14 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 15:14:01-04

When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial Monday for shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin last summer, the case may turn on how Rittenhouse's self-defense claim stacks up against prosecutors' argument that he acted recklessly and dangerously by being on the streets of Kenosha with a rifle.

That's according to legal experts who examined the evidence in the case. Rittenhouse was among a number of people who answered calls on social media to travel to Kenosha with weapons last August to stop damaging protests. Those came after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku