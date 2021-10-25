Watch
Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial

Mark Hertzberg/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 06:28:07-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge may decide at a hearing Monday whether use-of-force experts can testify at Kyle Rittenhouse's trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year.

The hearing is likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1 . He killed two people and wounded another during chaotic demonstrations in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, just two days after police in that city shot a Black man while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Rittenhouse contends he shot the men in self-defense. Prosecutors are seeking to exclude a defense expert. They say his expertise in police, not civilian, use of force and is not relevant to Rittenhouse's actions.

