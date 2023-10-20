Leading LGBTQ+ organization, advocate question mayor's choice of new liaison

MILWAUKEE — Luke Olson has been a prominent member of the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community for years.

He currently works for the Department of City Development and holds leadership positions at PrideFest Milwaukee and Milwaukee World Festival.

On Wednesday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson named Olson the city's LGBTQ+ Liaison. By Thursday, the head of a leading organization serving that community said the city made a bad choice.

In a letter obtained by TMJ4 News, Chris Allen, CEO of Diverse and Resilient, asked the mayor to reconsider.

Allen wrote that the city should ensure "the LBTQ+ Liaison is a person who is well-versed in the experiences and needs of LGBTQ+ communities of color."

He also said, "it's essential that this individual can effectively advocate for these communities and work towards addressing the existing disparities and inequities."

It was a sentiment shared by other community advocates and leaders.

"I was shocked. I think my reaction kind of echoes a lot of people's reaction to that announcement," said Jamal Perry, a Milwaukee advocate for LGBTQ+ communities of color. "How disconnected are the officials or the team that's in charge of appointing this person or recommending this person to this role?"

The City is defending its decision to hire Olson and said complaints sent to the mayor's office through email and social media are under review.

"Prior to his appointment, the mayor's office spoke to several people who hold prominent positions in the LGBTQ+ community, who not only vouched for him as a future liaison but were enthusiastic about his appointment," said Jeff Fleming, the spokesperson for the mayor's office.

Fleming said his office has received significant positive responses and a much smaller number of contacts expressing disapproval.



TMJ4 News has also heard from people in the LGBTQ + community and their allies who support the decision.

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa was one of several to vet Olson, according to the city.

In a statement, Zamarripa said she was pleased with the nomination as "her experiences with Olson have been nothing but positive over the years."

TMJ4 News made multiple attempts to reach Luke Olson for comment but never heard back.

