Latinos in Tech working to expand career opportunities

Latinos in Tech co-founder Ben Juarez wants people from his community to know what he didn't as a young immigrant from El Salvador — there are vast opportunities for careers in tech.

“Never did I think about that," said Juarez, who moved here 25 years ago. "Nobody ever told me. A lot of it is that. Somebody stopping and telling you – you can do this."

According to Latinos in Tech's website, their goal is to help Latinos meet the projected 13% growth of technology occupations by 2020. They also want to increase the overall percentage of minorities working in tech.

The organization offers members the chance to share resources, and join special events and professional development services, according to its website.

“Our main goal is to make sure Latinos are given the opportunity to be a part of that ever-increasing technological workforce," said Juarez.

For more information, visit Latinos in Tech's website.

