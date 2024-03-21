Late winter storm forces some businesses to pivot

MILWAUKEE — The overnight switch from spring to winter is forcing some businesses to pivot.

"Right now we're just trying to get all the equipment ready," said Andre Diaz-Olguin Tree and Snow Removal Services.

Diaz-Olguin and his dad run the business in the Milwaukee area.

Since it has felt more like spring these last few weeks their team has done more tree work. However, on Thursday they bracing to hit the road to clear snow.

"We live in Wisconsin, so we all knew this was probably going to happen," Diaz-Olguin. "We have a lot of clients that are ready for tree removal already so they're expecting us, but at the same time, we also have other clients that are ready for snow. So I have all the equipment on standby."

At Village ACE Hardware in Glendale, there are signs of spring on the sales floor.

Standing by a row of snow blowers, sales associate Tony Gardner says staff did put out what snow shovels they had left back on the floor.

"My snow shovel and my salt is still on my front porch. I'm ready to go. I was getting ready to swap out the snowblower for the motorcycle, but not yet," Gardner stated.

This snow is coming just as spring break begins for many.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will be extra busy through Saturday. Parking is expected to be at or close to capacity.

Travelers should try to reserve a spot at least 24 hours in advance, use a rideshare service or friend drop them off.

Diaz-Olguin said after a relatively dry winter a burst of snow is good for business.

