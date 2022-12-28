Last family living within Foxconn site moving out, with their home

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The couple that fought for five years to stop the village of Mount Pleasant from removing their home due to the Foxconn development is finally moving out, village board meeting minutes show.

Kim and Jim Mahoney are keeping their home, however.

They agreed to a $951,000 settlement with the village to remove the home at 10640 Prairie View Dr. next to the Foxconn campus to a spot still in the village.

On Wednesday, TMJ4 used a drone to capture footage of crews moving the home via a massive flatbed truck. Watch that footage at the top of this article.

The Mahoneys built the home in 2016. The next year the state led by then Gov. Scott Walker agreed to a contract to allow Foxconn to build a massive screen manufactory in the village.

The Foxconn plant was supposed to provide 13,000 jobs and $10 billion in investments, but those goals have not been reached.

The land Foxconn wanted to build the plant on included the property owned by the Mahoneys. Only they held out for those five years of litigation, as the village used eminent domain to force their neighbors to pick up and leave. The Mahoneys settled with the village last August and agreed to deconstruct their home and move it five miles north, according to meeting minutes.

Per their agreement with the village, the Mahoneys cannot talk about the deal.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report the details of the Mahoney deal.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip