Largest runway rehabilitation project in 40 years underway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — A major rehabilitation project is taking place at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Runway 7R/25L.

Crews are replacing the surface layer concrete. It's the largest rehabilitation project in 40 years.

To keep construction costs down, the airport is using recycled concrete.

According to a press release, recycling these materials on-site at MKE and using them in nearby projects minimizes the need for trucking and fuel while preventing wear and tear on roads and trucks.

“The rehabilitation of Runway 7R/25L will extend the useful life of the runway and reduce airfield maintenance costs,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

The Airport is partnering with local construction company Zignego on the project.

Airport officials said the leftover materials from the Runway 7R/25L and road construction projects will be used as fill underneath the Taxiway M extension project currently underway at MKE. Both projects are set for completion in November of 2021.

