Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Largest runway rehabilitation project in 40 years underway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
George Frey
<p>SALT LAKE CITY - AUGUST 12: A Delta Airlines jet taxies for take-off at the Salt Lake International Airport Friday August 12,2005. The resent increase in fuel prices has forced some airlines to raise ticket prices and may force some such as Delta into bankruptcy.(AP Photo/George Frey) (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</p>
Why airplanes still have ashtrays
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 07:04:09-04

MILWAUKEE — A major rehabilitation project is taking place at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Runway 7R/25L.

Crews are replacing the surface layer concrete. It's the largest rehabilitation project in 40 years.

To keep construction costs down, the airport is using recycled concrete.

According to a press release, recycling these materials on-site at MKE and using them in nearby projects minimizes the need for trucking and fuel while preventing wear and tear on roads and trucks.

“The rehabilitation of Runway 7R/25L will extend the useful life of the runway and reduce airfield maintenance costs,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

The Airport is partnering with local construction company Zignego on the project.

Airport officials said the leftover materials from the Runway 7R/25L and road construction projects will be used as fill underneath the Taxiway M extension project currently underway at MKE. Both projects are set for completion in November of 2021.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku