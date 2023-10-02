Large police response to Case High School in Racine County

MT. PLEASANT, Wis. — A large number of police responded to Case High School in Mt. Pleasant / Racine Monday morning.

Officials said a lockdown has been lifted.

According to a release from the Village of Mt. Pleasant Police Department, an incident occurred that required the school to be locked down as a "precautionary measure".

Police said nobody was injured.

"We are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking people stay away from the school at this time. We will provide more information soon. Thank you," according to their post.

This is a breaking news report.

