Large police presence near Holton and North, SWAT and MPD on scene

Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 25, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A large police presence was spotted near Holton and North around 9 a.m. Tuesday. A portion of Holton was closed off as officials worked the area, but lanes have since reopened.

Information as to what's going on has not been released. Milwaukee Police Department officers and their SWAT units responded.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

