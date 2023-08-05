Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police presence near 164 and Green Road in Pewaukee, shelter in place order issued

IMG_1108.jpg
TMJ4
Large police presence in Waukesha County on Aug. 5, 2023.
IMG_1108.jpg
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 14:44:08-04

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — There was a large police presence near 164 and Green Road in Pewaukee Saturday, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued. Details as to what's going on are limited.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene who reported areas were taped off. Our crew saw Milwaukee Police, Waukesha Police, and Waukesha County Sheriff's vehicles.

IMG_1112.jpg
There was a large police presence near 164 and Green Road in Pewaukee Saturday, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued.

Waukesha Police confirmed to TMJ4 News that a shelter-in-place order has been issued for those in the area.

Green Street has been closed off in the area as law enforcement investigates.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device