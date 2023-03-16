Large police presence at scene of crash near 87th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — There's a large police presence, and Hampton Avenue is closed, following a crash early Thursday morning.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene, near 87th and Hampton. There, they found debris in the roadway and a smashed-up car in someone's front yard.

According to online police records, the crash happened around 5 a.m.

TMJ4 There's a large police presence near 87th and Hampton.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not shared many details on the crash or if anyone was injured. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was not called to the scene.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

