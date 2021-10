MILWAUKEE — Get your taste buds ready for a new creation from Lakefront Brewery. It's called the 'My Turn Towny.'

The new beer is a German Märzen style beer with a 7.5 percent alcohol content.

It's the type of beer you want to drink on cool October nights, while watching the Packers, or while watching the Bucks.

If you want to to try this new brew, check out the Lakefront Brewery beer finder.

