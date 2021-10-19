Milwaukee Bucks raise banner and receive 2021 NBA Championship rings [PHOTOS]

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their 2021 NBA Championship rings and raised their championship banner during a ceremony ahead of the Bucks v. Brooklyn Nets game Tuesday night.

Jason of Beverly Hills made the team’s NBA Championship ring.

The Bucks described the rings as follows, according to a statement:

"The Milwaukee Bucks Championship ring has 360 diamonds on the top to represent the total wins since ownership purchased the team. The 16 emerald shaped diamonds on the left side represent the 16 playoff wins during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with another 16 emerald shaped diamonds on the right side for the 16 division titles in team history. In total there are approximately 4.14cts of emeralds representing the 414 Milwaukee area code. The 50 round stones on the inner bezel stand for the 50 years since the team’s last championship win.



There are two trophies on the inside shank to represent the two franchise championships, and Fiserv Forum’s architecture is also featured on the side of the ring. The NBA Larry O’Brien Trophy on the face of the ring is made up of a signature batch of 65.3% purity yellow gold to represent the season winning percentage. Even the carat weight of the stones has meaning. Approximately 3cts of stones on the shank represent the three conference championships in Bucks history. The approximately 0.53cts on the World Champions wording on the ring represents the total years the Bucks have been in existence.



There are even hidden details in the ring that you cannot see. The ring has a removable top that reveals a QR code that when scanned plays a video highlighting memorable moments from the season.



While Bucks players, coaches, front office and owners will receive the signature ring, all Bucks full-time staff will also receive similarly designed rings."

View photos of the rings below:

Bucks

Bucks

Bucks

Bucks

Some of the highlights on social media from the ceremony:

The @Bucks title in the rafters and team photo op #Bucks pic.twitter.com/szgve3sdq7 — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) October 19, 2021

Senator Herb Kohl receives his ring!! pic.twitter.com/XdMc85aECp — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 19, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip