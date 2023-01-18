Lakefront Brewery partners with Milwaukee Diaper Mission to host diaper drive

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Lakefront Brewery and Milwaukee Diaper Mission have partnered to host a one-day diaper drive.

The drive is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 22 at Lakefront Brewery. Locals are urged to bring in unopened packages of diapers for donation.

According to a news release from the Brewery, for every diaper you bring in, you can get $.25 loaded onto a gift card for the Brewery and there's no limit as to how many diapers you can bring in.

"We’re always looking for ways to give back to our community. We’ve supported more worldly efforts lately, like our Putin’s a D*** crowlers, so something on a local level really excited us. It was a no brainer.”

You can take part and give back to the community from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and bring as many diapers as you can!

If you can't make it to the event, you can head to Milwaukee Diaper Mission's website.

