'Putin is a D***': Lakefront Brewery to sell beer blasting Russian President Vladimir Putin

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is doing what it can to support the people of Ukraine with its new crowler labels that read "Putin is a D***."

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Lakefront Brewery executives were inspired to do something after seeing Ukraine breweries had stopped selling beer, and instead were making homemade Molotov cocktail bombs to help keep away the Russian troops.

Pravada Beer Theater Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine is gaining popularity after videos of its homemade bombs went viral. It even caught the eye of Andy Jungwirth of Lakefront Brewery.

Jungwirth is an export manager at Lakefront Brewery and has spent some time in Lviv, Ukraine with Yuiry Zastavny of Pravada Beer.

“I almost spit out my beer when I saw him on the television,” Jungwirth told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

According to Jungwirth, Pravada Beer does provocative marketing. For example, they have a "Putin Huilo" beer, a name that represents a crude comment towards Putin.

Now, Lakefront Brewery is following suit. They're releasing crowlers with a label that has a sketch of Putin on them. They also have a phrase on them that is a close translation to what the Pravada Brewing labels say, which is "Putin is a D***."

Lakefront will charge an additional $5 on top of the normally $11 crowler. They will then match the $5 upcharge with all proceeds going to the National Bank of Ukraine Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians.

Depending on how quickly the labels get printed, Lakefront Brewery could be selling the beer with the new labels as soon as Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip