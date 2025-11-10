Lake-effect snow blankets Racine, Kenosha counties

Racine and Kenosha counties woke up to several inches of lake-effect snow Monday morning as a steady snow band followed a north-northeast wind off the lake.
The snow band was initially expected to remain over land through 5 a.m.; however, the National Weather Service extended the winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
The NWS later canceled the advisory for Milwaukee County.
Several Kenosha County schools will close Monday due to the snow, including the Kenosha Unified School District, which cited the heavy snow making clearing parking lots and sidewalks extremely difficult, as well as poor road conditions, contributing to its decision.
Storm total accumulations are around 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible along the shoreline and lesser amounts in Milwaukee.
Plan on slippery road conditions and pockets of reduced visibility.
For morning commuters, slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
