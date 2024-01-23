Lack of communication from Racine school district left parents in the dark about students' whereabouts

RACINE, Wis. — Kids being picked up for school and then dropped back off at home before the day even started. Others saw severe delays from buses all morning. All of this, happening at Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Tuesday.

Parents told TMJ4 that it took hours to hear from First Student or the district about bus delays. It was a massive miscommunication when it came to pick up and drop off during adverse weather.

"We're sitting there for about a hour hour and no bus. No one was answering. No one at the schools were answering," Ashley Buchkoe said.

Buchkoe's a mother of two and has a similar story to dozens of other parents across RUSD.

"My kids got on the bus, they were gone for about a half-hour, 45 minutes, and I thought nothing of it. I guess my kids got dropped back off and nobody told me," another RUSD parent said.

This parent said she would out her kids were dropped back off at her home after seeing them on the Ring Doorbell.

"I have two kids, one that is a special needs student, and they both ride the same bus together. So, for them to just be dropped off and they didn't even make it inside or anything like that, is pretty frustrating," she explained.

Just after 8 a.m. RUSD posted this on Facebook:

"UPDATE 1 (8:07AM) First Student should be communicating with you and all other families impacted by this soon. If you don't hear from First Student and can't get your child to school in another manner, please call your school and the absence will be excused. Thank you for your understanding. RUSD Families: Please be aware that buses may be running late this morning due to the weather conditions. We appreciate your patience."

In a matter of hours, hundreds of angry parents were in the comments. One parent writing "my child was minutes away from school, with everyone picked up on the bus, and then returned home. I do not understand how this was not communicated to parents in any way."

Another parent wrote "extremely disappointed with the lack of communication among First Student, RUSD, and families.

"Just dropping off kids, especially SPED students, isn't really right," one parent added.

We went to the district to find out what happened Tuesday morning.

"The situation that occurred this morning was absolutely not acceptable or what we want to see for our families," Stacy Tapp with RUSD said.

Tapp said it's First Student's responsibility to communicate with families about bus issues.

"Parents can always look on there and see where their child's bus is, and if it's delayed, they should be able to see that and they should be getting notices," Tapp explained.

Several parents told TMJ4 that they got no communication from First Student until the message below was sent at 11:39 a.m.

"At First Student, we recognize the tremendous amount of trust you place in us to provide safe and reliable transportation. Unfortunately, road conditions this morning affected our service. Some of our drivers were unable to complete their routes. We recognize and regret the concern and inconvenience this caused RUSD and their families. While conditions are improving, we do anticipate a higher than typical number of driver absences this afternoon, which means some bus routes may be delayed. We are working in partnership with the district to communicate any changes to service as soon as possible, so you can plan accordingly."

"Angry. Just really angry at this point because I shouldn't have to feel like I can't trust my school to take care of my kid," Buchkoe explained.

First Student wouldn't call us back or go on camera. In an email we were told that First Student was in contact with the district, but acknowledges its communication to parents was not timely. A spokesperson said that First student understands parents' frustrations.

