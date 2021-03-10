Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial pushed back seven months

KENOSHA — Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with homicide for shooting and killing two people in Kenosha during protests last summer, is expected to go to trial in seven months, a judge ruled Wednesday.

During his final pre-trial appearance, a Kenosha County judge set the trial to begin Nov. 1. Rittenhouse will also have his status hearing on May 17.

Rittenhouse's case was originally scheduled to go to trial starting March 29, but both the defense and the prosecution told a judge Wednesday that they need more time to prepare.

Prosecutors say then 17-year-old Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020 to protect businesses amid protests and unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer.

During that night, Rittenhouse is accused of opening fire with a AR-15-style rifle on protestors. Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed, while Gaige Grosskreutz was injured.

Grosskreutz attended court Wednesday but did not speak, the Associated Press reports.

Rittenhouse now faces two counts of homicide, among other charges. Rittenhouse and his defense maintain he opened fire in self-defense.

This comes about a month after Kenosha County prosecutors requested a new arrest warrant for Rittenhouse, arguing that Rittenhouse failed to update his home address. Prosecutors also wanted to raise his bond by $200,000.

The defense contended the address was kept secret to protect Rittenhouse's safety. A judge in February decided to refuse prosectors' request for the new warrant, but required Rittenhouse to provide his current address under seal, so the public cannot access it.

