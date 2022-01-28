Watch
Kyle Rittenhouse heads to court to get gun used in shootings

SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse sits with his attorneys after a lunch break and waits for proceedings to start at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 06:04:04-05

WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin judge is set to hear arguments on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest.

Rittenhouse shot the men during a protest in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two of them.

A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide.

Rittenhouse has filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle and other property investigators seized from him.

A spokesman said Rittenhouse wants to destroy all of it so nothing can be used as a political symbol.

Judge Bruce Schroeder is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion during a hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County circuit court.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

