Koz's Mini Bowl in Milwaukee listed for sale

MILWAUKEE — Koz's Mini Bowl, the famous bowling alley and tavern in Milwaukee, appears to be up for sale.

The listing website @properties states the property is for sale and asks for $499,000 for the 3,540 square feet of land located at 2076 S. 7th St.

"Own this legendary business! Property for sale includes successful mini-bowl, tavern, and two residential units upstairs. Koz's Mini Bowl is a turnkey business opportunity with storied reputation and stable customer base," according to the listing.

Koz’s Mini Bowl has not made an announcement about a closure or move.

Owner Justin Kosakoski held an antique sale earlier this month and sold off some of the tavern's vintage items and oddities.

Our news partners at OnMilwaukee were the first to report the listing.

