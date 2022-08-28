Polonez Restaurant in Saint Francis to close after 40 years

MILWAUKEE — Saint Francis' Polonez Restaurant, serving Polish and American dishes, will be closing after 40 years of business.

The news was posted to the restaurant's Facebook page Sunday, saying the restaurant's last day will be September 25. The owners plan to retire.

Beginning September 1, Polonez will begin its phased closure. The Facebook post says the restaurant will serve a limited menu of buffet options with sides available in-house or to-go.

Until its closure on the 25th, Polonez Restaurant will serve its Sunday Brunch as usual.

The business hours will also be different leading up to the closure. Polonez will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The restaurant is located at 4016 S. Packard Avenue in Saint Francis.

