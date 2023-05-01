Kohl's donates $3 million to Children's Wisconsin for three new mental health walk-in clinics

MILWAUKEE — It's the first day of National Mental Health Awareness Month and Kohl's has made a donation to Children's Wisconsin in hopes of opening three more mental health walk-in clinics across the state.

Kohl's donated $3 million for the new clinics which will offer similar services to those provided at the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic.

According to a news release from Kohl's, the intent of the donation is to open one clinic location each year over the next three years. The locations for those clinics have not been selected, but will be spread throughout Wisconsin.

“The mental health issues impacting today’s youth are of the utmost importance, and we applaud the work Children’s Wisconsin has been doing to prioritize and develop tangible solutions to support mental wellness for all children,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Through our continued partnership, Kohl’s is proud to play a role in increasing access to critical mental health services and creating pathways to greater health and well-being for kids across Wisconsin.”

A news release says the walk-in clinics provide mental health support to kids between the ages of 5 and 18. The clinics are staffed with licensed therapists and social workers. Patients at the clinics will have access to therapy sessions, safety evaluations, and support from workers who can help families connect to long-term resources.

Since the opening of the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, more than 1,000 kids have received support from the clinic. Around 50% of those kids are from Milwaukee County, a news release says.

Some families even traveled from Manitowoc and Chicago to receive immediate care. Kohl's and Children's Wisconsin say that fact highlights a need for more clinics across the state.

“Wisconsin kids are telling us what kids all over the country have been telling us — this is a crisis,” said Amy Herbst, MSSW, APSW, vice president of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin. “We are so grateful that Kohl’s recognizes the urgency in addressing this need and continues to support these efforts. We know that more Wisconsin kids will begin a path to better health and healing because of their gift.”

According to the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, anxiety, depression, and suicide reports were up in 2022. Data shows 22% of Wisconsin high school students reported physically harming themselves, and 52% reported anxiety.

Children's Wisconsin said that the data aligns with what providers are seeing at the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic. It said the vast majority of kids at the clinic have reported anxiety, depression, trauma concerns, and school avoidance.

The new $3 million donation is not Kohl's first to Children's Wisconsin. Since 2001, Kohl's has donated more than $23 million to Children's Wisconsin.

This donation is also not the first mental-health-focused donation. A news release says Kohl's made a five-year, $150 million commitment to address the mental health crisis in Wisconsin.

