Kohl’s delivers more than 800 wrapped gifts to Penfield Children’s Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It was a holiday delivery straight from the heart.

On Wednesday morning, Kohl’s associates pulled up to Penfield Children’s Center with a truck full of brightly wrapped packages — more than 800 gifts — ready to surprise the children who come through the doors each day.

“It’s just one of those things that feels really good, especially this time of year,” said Jackie Judkins, director of philanthropy at Kohl’s.

The gifts will be handed out Friday during Penfield’s annual holiday party, a celebration where families gather for crafts, games and the joyful moment every child eagerly awaits: unwrapping a present chosen just for them.

For volunteers like Martina Eley, that moment is what keeps them coming back.

“I’ve been doing this volunteer project for the last three years,” Eley said. “It’s amazing to see how many gifts we are able to bring in — and to see the smiling faces on the kids.”

Kohl’s volunteers spent hours wrapping each present, ensuring every child goes home with something special during the holiday season.

“It reminds me of the spirit of the holidays,” said Polina Makievski, president and CEO of Penfield Children’s Center. “It’s so special that we have this amazing partnership with Kohl’s.”

The effort is part of the Kohl’s Cares mission: serving, supporting and creating meaningful change in the communities they call home.

