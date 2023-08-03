Klement Sausage sells old plant in Bay View to developer

MILWAUKEE — Klement Sausage sold its old factory on Milwaukee's south side to developer Hintz Holdings, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Managing member Alex Hintz said they don't have specific plans for the almost 3-acre property. He said he is open to talking with the city and neighbors about development plans.

“It’s exciting to be able to make that investment on an arterial road that always is a gateway into Bay View," according to Hintz.

Sausage and meat maker Klement put the building up for sale in 2019, as part of an effort to consolidate operations at their Chase Avenue plant. The property is located at 207 E. Lincoln Ave.

The property for sale spreads across several blocks and includes industrial buildings, a garage and parking lot, and residential sites with zoning that would allow for apartments, according to the Business Journal.

The property sold for $550,000, according to the published deed.

