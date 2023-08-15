Kenosha Police speak out on viral Applebee's video, involving their officers targeting the wrong person

Watch this report on Tuesday at TMJ4 News at 4:00

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police acknowledged the viral video involving their officers targeting the wrong person in a hit and run July 20.

The deputy police chief said during the city’s police and fire commission meeting Tuesday that he is ‘concerned’ by the video.

This was the first time Kenosha Police spoke out on what happened last month at a restaurant. Kenosha Deputy Police Chief Tom Hansche said, “We reviewed the video and saw some things that we're concerned about and initiated a more formal review.”

The video shows police taking a man onto the floor of an Applebee's restaurant while holding a child. The man on the ground was repeatedly hit.

But it appears this was all mistaken identity. Despite this, a man and woman were both charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Activist and head of the organization Leaders of Kenosha, Tanya McLean said, “Why did they feel that level of force was okay with a child right there?”

Concerned Kenosha resident Monica Cummings said she wants, “Just more information and that's what we've been calling for all along.”

Police say the actual suspect involved in the crash, 17-year-old Jamonte Wright, was later found in the bathroom of the restaurant. He has been charged as an adult with hit and run causing injury.

The president of the police and fire commission, Shebaniah Muhammad, read from a statement that read in part, “Our responsibility as a commission is to follow and ensure transparency throughout this investigation.” He would not take any questions.

McLean said, “We want transparency—we want the body cam released, we need that to happen as soon as possible.”

Deputy Chief Hansche said they expect their internal investigation to be complete by next week.

A spokesperson for Kenosha Police told us Monday, none of the officers have been put on administrative leave and remain on duty as they investigate.

