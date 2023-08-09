Viral video prompts calls for accountability for group of Kenosha police officers

KENOSHA, Wis. — A viral video is prompting calls for accountability for a group of Kenosha police officers.

It shows a couple with a young child sitting at a local Applebee’s when officers enter and approach the table.

In the video, the man holding the child tries to walk away. Officers grab him and drag him down to the floor with the child still in hand. After struggling to remove the child from his arms, officers put the man’s hands behind his back and appear to strike him.

“It’s disturbing,” said Tanya McLean, executive director of the Kenosha community group, Leaders of Kenosha. “They’re punching him in his head. We counted like 9, 10 times just being super, super aggressive.”

The officers were reportedly looking for a hit-and-run suspect who entered the restaurant holding a child.

It's not confirmed that the man in the video was the person they were looking for.

“People are very, very upset after seeing that,” McLean told TMJ4. “Where was the de-escalation? There was none in that video.”

A representative from the Kenosha Police Department says the incident is being internally investigated. McLean says she met with leaders at the Police Department, who she feels are taking the investigation seriously.

She tells TMJ4, the officers involved should be held accountable.

“I'd like to see them fired, personally,” said McLean. “That's not okay. We need to learn lessons from the past.”

She says the question now for residents is this: “Are we safe in Kenosha? We have police officers. They're supposed to be our community partners, they're here to serve and protect us. And I don't feel safe.”

McLean and her group, Leaders of Kenosha, are meeting outside of the Kenosha County's Public Safety Building Wednesday at 4 p.m. They say anyone from the community who wants to discuss ways to make Kenosha a safe place for everyone is welcome to join.

