Kenosha police seek man wanted for homicide after fatal shooting

Stephon Hawthorne, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him do not approach, call 911.
Kenosha Police Department
Posted at 7:00 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 20:00:14-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is seeking a homicide suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 13.

Kenosha detectives are looking for homicide suspect 35-year-old Stephon K. Hawthorne.

If you see Hawthorne, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Hawthorne, call 911.

Kenosha Police responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue on Oct. 13 around 2 a.m.

RELATED CONTENT: 'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd

The victim, identified as Carl E. Vines of Kenosha, was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Vines was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kenosha police previously said the shooting was not a random act.

If you know where Hawthorne is or if you know anything about this homicide investigation, please call Kenosha Police Detectives at (262)-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (262)-656-7733.

